Travis Kelce’s Chiefs spark frenzy with Taylor Swift ownership rumour  

Recently rumours have been swirling that Taylor Swift might soon become a part-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL team her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays for.

These rumours started when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly gave informal approval for the possibility.

It is worth mentioning that the American singer-songwriter has not officially bought any share in the Kansas City Chiefs yet, nor she has officially announced any intention to do so.

“If she's interested, I think she has the ability to do it,” Goodell said, adding that, “She's an unbelievable artist, Travis is an unbelievable player, and I think it’s great for the league," as per SportsTak.

Swift's regular presence at NFL games is seen as a major factor in blending pop culture with professional sports.

Her appearances have helped create a connection between the two worlds and also sparked interest in the NFL among younger audiences who might not have followed the sports before.

If Swift becomes part of the club's ownership, it would be considered something truly rare and remarkable in sports world because this step is usually taken by businessman and very few people from the music industry have done so.

Among them are Jay-Z and Rihanna, who also hold minority ownership stakes in sports franchises

For the unversed, the Blank Space singer and the player first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty

