 Neymar tops Cristiano Ronaldo in historic football standing

Neymar Jr, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players in the history has further cemented his legacy with remarkable achievement.
Neymar has held the record for being the most expensive soccer player ever singed in the football history that places him above the legendary players like Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Back in 2017, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) paid €222 million (around $250 million) to buy him from Barcelona and since then no other player's transfer has cost more than that.
Although Neymar is no longer with PSG and has now returned to his former team, Santos, this record is still remains unbroken.
Before Neymar, Zinedine held that record for seven years, 11 months and 27 days after after Real Madrid signed him from Juventus in 2001 for €77.8 million.
While, Ronaldo became the world's most expensive player when he moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009 for €94 million.
He held the record for four years, one month and 26 day until Gareth Bale broke it with his transfer in 2013.
Beside this, Neymar is among the few players who have scored 100 or more goals for three separate clubs.
He has also scored 70 goals for Brazil in international matches, making him the second-highest goal scorer among South American male players in international matches.
Additionally, he provided 59 assists in international football which the highest number ever recorded.