Tom Brady questions Wayne Rooney's skills in Birmingham City documentary

Tom Brady, who is the co-owner of Birmingham City, has not shied away from sharing his honest thoughts about Wayne Rooney in a new documentary about the Championship club.
After a blockbuster acquisition, Rooney was appointed manager when the NFL legend observed him get booed, and the new footage from the 2023-24 season reveals the club's earlier struggles.
However, his tenure lasted less than a season, and in the summer of 2024, Chris Davies took the reins as manager and quickly led the team back to the second tier.
A fresh documentary, Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime this Friday, August 1.
Alongside an exciting rivalry with fellow promotion contenders Wrexham last season, the documentary includes behind-the-scenes clips from the Blues' relegation and subsequent promotion.
"I'm a little worried about our head coach's work ethic," Brady could be heard telling business manager Ben Rawitz after a visit to Birmingham's training ground during Rooney's stint.
In response, Rawitz suggests the boss "comes across as lackadaisical."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion is also captured talking to Rooney about concerns over the team's efforts, advising the former England striker.
When Rooney took charge in October 2023, Birmingham were sitting fifth in the Championship table. They had plummeted to 20th by the time he was fired in January.
Birmingham, meanwhile, flourished under Davies' last term. It captured League One with a record 111 points, winning 34 of their 46 games and finishing 19 points ahead of runners-up Wrexham.
The club's ownership supported Davies in the transfer market, with forwards Jay Stansfield and Alfie May scoring freely to help the Blues secure promotion with ease.