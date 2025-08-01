Yu Zidi makes history as youngest medalist at World Aquatics Championships

Chinese schoolgirl Yu Zidi made history by becoming the youngest swimmer ever to win a medal at World Aquatics Championships.
Although she didn’t swim in final race, she had participated in the earlier qualifying round of the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Because she was part of the team in the heats, she is still eligible to receive a medal after the team won bronze in the final.
China finished third in the final in Singapore, behind the United States and winners Australia.
After achieving this remarkable milestone, Yu expressed, "It feels quite emotional, it's a nice feeling," as per BBC Sports.
Yu is the youngest person to win medal at a major international sports event since 1936 when Denmark's Inge Sorensen won a bronze medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Olympics shortly after turning 12.
She narrowly missed the chance to earn individual glory in the women's 200m butterfly final as she finished in fourth place.
Not only this, in May, Yu acheived the fastest time ever recorded by 12 year old in the 200-meter individual medley, finishing the race in 2 minutes and 10.63 seconds.
Because of this impressive performance, World Aquatics called her "sensation" in their posts on social media.