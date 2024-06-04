World

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Starting in July, New Zealand nationals who are permanent residents of Australia can apply to join the ADF

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will begin recruiting foreign nationals, including those from the UK to address significant enlistment shortfalls.

As per BBC, this move comes as Australia seeks to bolster its armed forces in response to increasing regional threats.

Starting in July, New Zealand nationals who are permanent residents of Australia can apply to join the ADF.

From next year, this eligibility will extend to recruits from the UK, US, Canada, and other countries.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Richard Marles emphasized that these changes are "essential to meet the nation’s security challenges through the next decade and beyond."

The ADF's decision builds on the historic "Anzac bond" between Australia and New Zealand and recent efforts to strengthen ties with the UK and the US.

Notably, the Aukus pact signed in 2021 aims to counter Chinese military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Five Eyes alliance also sees Australia, the UK, US, Canada, and New Zealand cooperating closely on intelligence sharing.

Meanwhile, Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh announced that from January 1, any eligible permanent resident could apply to join the ADF.

The government hopes that broadening the recruitment pool will help counter low enlistment numbers.

Moreover, the ADF is currently short about 4,400 personnel, with a strategic review highlighting the need for a skilled defence workforce.

Applicants must meet ADF entry standards and security requirements, have been Australian permanent residents for over a year, and must not have served in a foreign military in the past two years. 

Meanwhile, they will also be expected to take up Australian citizenship after 90 days of service.

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

World News

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
US prompts UN Security council to back Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Couple finds $100,000 safe while magnet fishing
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Narendra Modi’s BJP leads in India's Lok Sabha elections 2024
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Turkey's inflation reaches peak at 75% in May
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon mend decade-long feud
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first women president of Mexico
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Mexico set to elect Claudia Sheinbaum as first female President
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
China warns of military action to prevent Taiwan's independence
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction