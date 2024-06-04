Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will begin recruiting foreign nationals, including those from the UK to address significant enlistment shortfalls.
As per BBC, this move comes as Australia seeks to bolster its armed forces in response to increasing regional threats.
Starting in July, New Zealand nationals who are permanent residents of Australia can apply to join the ADF.
From next year, this eligibility will extend to recruits from the UK, US, Canada, and other countries.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Richard Marles emphasized that these changes are "essential to meet the nation’s security challenges through the next decade and beyond."
The ADF's decision builds on the historic "Anzac bond" between Australia and New Zealand and recent efforts to strengthen ties with the UK and the US.
Notably, the Aukus pact signed in 2021 aims to counter Chinese military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Five Eyes alliance also sees Australia, the UK, US, Canada, and New Zealand cooperating closely on intelligence sharing.
Meanwhile, Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh announced that from January 1, any eligible permanent resident could apply to join the ADF.
The government hopes that broadening the recruitment pool will help counter low enlistment numbers.
Moreover, the ADF is currently short about 4,400 personnel, with a strategic review highlighting the need for a skilled defence workforce.
Applicants must meet ADF entry standards and security requirements, have been Australian permanent residents for over a year, and must not have served in a foreign military in the past two years.
Meanwhile, they will also be expected to take up Australian citizenship after 90 days of service.