Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park

A bison left an elderly woman seriously injured after attacking her in the US Yellowstone National Park on June 1.
According to ABC News, the officials said on Monday that the 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, sustained ‘serious injuries’ after being gored by a wild Bison.
As per the statement from the National Park Service, the wild Bison lifted the woman about a foot off the ground with its horns.
It further informed that the incident took place near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.
After the incident, the park emergency responders immediately transported the elderly woman to the Lake Medical Clinic, from where she was sent to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via helicopter.
Officials, without disclosing any health update of the woman, noted that she had suffered some ‘serious injuries.'
As per the agency, the bison was ‘defending its space' during the incident.
The park service asked all the visitors to ‘move away from wildlife if they approach you,’ and they also emphasised to ‘respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance.’
They are also advised to maintain 25 25-yard distance from large animals like bison, coyotes, deer, bighorn sheep, moose and elk.
Park service added, “Bison are not aggressive animals but will defend their space when threatened.”