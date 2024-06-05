World

Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park

Bison gored the 83-year-old woman while ‘defending its space’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Bison gored the 83-year-old woman while ‘defending its space’

A bison left an elderly woman seriously injured after attacking her in the US Yellowstone National Park on June 1.

According to ABC News, the officials said on Monday that the 83-year-old woman from Greenville, South Carolina, sustained ‘serious injuries’ after being gored by a wild Bison.

As per the statement from the National Park Service, the wild Bison lifted the woman about a foot off the ground with its horns.

It further informed that the incident took place near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake.

After the incident, the park emergency responders immediately transported the elderly woman to the Lake Medical Clinic, from where she was sent to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via helicopter.

Officials, without disclosing any health update of the woman, noted that she had suffered some ‘serious injuries.'

As per the agency, the bison was ‘defending its space' during the incident.

The park service asked all the visitors to ‘move away from wildlife if they approach you,’ and they also emphasised to ‘respect safety regulations and view wildlife from a safe distance.’

They are also advised to maintain 25 25-yard distance from large animals like bison, coyotes, deer, bighorn sheep, moose and elk.

Park service added, “Bison are not aggressive animals but will defend their space when threatened.”

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park

Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals

Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

World News

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Narendra Modi faces setback as majority in doubt after election
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Joe Biden says Netanyahu may be prolonging Gaza war for political reasons
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after 50 years: Watch
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Samajwadi party stuns BJP in Faizabad constituency
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Russia welcomes Turkey's interest in joining BRICS group
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
US prompts UN Security council to back Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Couple finds $100,000 safe while magnet fishing
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Narendra Modi’s BJP leads in India's Lok Sabha elections 2024
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Turkey's inflation reaches peak at 75% in May