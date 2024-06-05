World

Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account

Cyberattack targeted CNN, Paris Hilton and other high-profile TikTok accounts

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Celebrities and brands TikTok accounts under cyber-attack, investigation underway 

Cyberattacks on TikTok have hit top celebrities and brands accounts including CNN and Paris Hilton.

According to BBC, TikTok, without disclosing any details of the attack, confirmed that several brands and celebrity accounts were targeted by the hackers.

The video-sharing app told BBC that a ‘very limited’ number of accounts had been compromised in the incident. However, it is working with the affected users to restore their accounts.

Two of the prominent targetted accounts include news agency CNN and American TV star and business woman Paris Hilton’s accounts.

TikTok spokesperson said, “We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward.”

The spokesperson pledged, “We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity."

Meanwhile, Hilton’s account, with more than 10 million followers, was also targeted in the cyber-attack, but it was not compromised.

Additionally, TikTok is also facing a ban in the US, citing national security issues, if its Chinese parent company ByteDance sold it.

