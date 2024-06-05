King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK

King Charles portrait banknotes made their debut in circulation in the UK on Wednesday, June 6.
According to Reuters, banknotes featuring the King entered circulation almost two years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
King’s image will appear on the front of £5, £10, £20, and £50 banknotes. Meanwhile, the notes featuring Queen Elizabeth will continue to circulate.
The first banknotes with a King’s portrait based on a picture taken in 2013 were last year.
The Bank of England stated, “This approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change. This means the public will begin to see the new King Charles III notes very gradually."
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “This is a historic moment, as it’s the first time we’ve changed the sovereign on our notes. We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demands them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment."
The late Queen was the first monarch to feature on the British banknotes. However, the images of queens and kings have been featured on coins for more than 1,000 years.