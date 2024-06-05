World

King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK

King Charles will be pictured on £5, £10, £20, and £50 banknotes

  June 05, 2024
King Charles portrait banknotes made their debut in circulation in the UK on Wednesday, June 6.

According to Reuters, banknotes featuring the King entered circulation almost two years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King’s image will appear on the front of £5, £10, £20, and £50 banknotes. Meanwhile, the notes featuring Queen Elizabeth will continue to circulate.

The first banknotes with a King’s portrait based on a picture taken in 2013 were last year.

The Bank of England stated, “This approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change. This means the public will begin to see the new King Charles III notes very gradually."

BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “This is a historic moment, as it’s the first time we’ve changed the sovereign on our notes. We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demands them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment."

The late Queen was the first monarch to feature on the British banknotes. However, the images of queens and kings have been featured on coins for more than 1,000 years.

Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection
Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
Narendra Modi faces setback as majority in doubt after election
Joe Biden says Netanyahu may be prolonging Gaza war for political reasons
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after 50 years: Watch
Samajwadi party stuns BJP in Faizabad constituency
Russia welcomes Turkey's interest in joining BRICS group
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
US prompts UN Security council to back Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Couple finds $100,000 safe while magnet fishing