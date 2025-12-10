Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos

Storm Bram has brought 'very dangerous' conditions to the UK and Ireland

Storm Bram has caused strong winds, heavy rain and flooding in many parts of the Uk and Ireland.

Areas such as York and South Wales have been affected, with floodwaters visible in drone footage.

As per BBC, Dublin Airport has seen more flight cancellations with 91 flights cancelled so far (49 arriving and 42 departing) while 10 flights diverted to other airports.

"Challenging wind conditions have meant some aircraft have been unable to land and take-off at Dublin Airport for extended periods this afternoon," the airport says.

"Further disruption is possible later this evening as wind speeds are expected to remain strong," it added.

Meanwhile, rail services in western Scotland have also been disrupted by the storm.

ScotRail’s Mark Ilderton explained that extremely strong winds and heavy rain caused train services to be suspended in the hardest-hit areas, specifically between Inverness and Kyle, and between Fort William and Mallaig.

Meanwhile, thousand of people across the UK were left without power after the storm caused damage to part of the network. 

An amber warning for severe conditions has been issued for north-west Scotland until tomorrow.

Additionally, a yellow wind warning, indicating strong but less severe winds, was issued for west Wales for the next few hours.

