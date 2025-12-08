World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

UK weather: Flood warnings issued across south Wales and England

Parts of the UK have been hit with several weather warnings for this week

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain
Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Bram is set to batter the UK with severe weather alerts have been issued for much of the country.

Named by Met Éireann, Ireland's weather service, the storm is expected to intensify quickly on Tuesday, December 9 and when it moves northward and west of the UK, it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to some areas of the country.

Forecasters warned that gusts could reach up to 90 mph in north-west Scotland while strong winds and heavy rain are expected across large parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heavy rain from the storm could cause flooding in certain areas, especially in Wales and south-west England.

You Might Like:

Reports further revealed that the storm could also damage property and disrupt travel.

The Met Office chief forecaster, Dan Suri, said in a statement, noting, “Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather, with very strong winds and further heavy rain, which, falling over saturated ground, could cause flooding impacts," as per The Guardian.

He added, “Within the amber wind warning over north-west Scotland, gusts of up to 90mph could be recorded. More widely, gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps 70mph in a few spots, are expected across Wales, south-west England and Northern Ireland."

Considering this, people are advised to take precautions against the storm such as securing loose items, locking doors and windows and parking cars in a safest place.

The Met Office predicts that the storm will gradually move away on Wednesday but it will still be windy, particularly in norther England.

However, by Thursday, the weather would become drier in many areas though frost is still possible in central and south-east areas.

Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love

Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love
Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns

Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns
Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite
Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London

Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London
UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage

UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage
182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire

182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire
London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident

London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident
Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73

Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73
Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results

Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results
UK braces for half a month's rain in a day, yellow weather warnings issued

UK braces for half a month's rain in a day, yellow weather warnings issued
Elon Musk’s ‘reckless and dangerous’ anti-EU post sparks controversy

Elon Musk’s ‘reckless and dangerous’ anti-EU post sparks controversy
The Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year honor

The Streamer Awards 2025: IShowSpeed wins Streamer of the Year honor

Latest News

D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

D4vd's childhood pal breaks silence after singer tops Google' list

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan set to team up for much-awaited '3 Idiots' sequel

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures

Kate Winslet slams actresses for turning to 'terrifying' cosmetic procedures
King Charles' trust drops exciting surprise for Royal fans ahead of Christmas

King Charles' trust drops exciting surprise for Royal fans ahead of Christmas