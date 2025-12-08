UK weather: Flood warnings issued across south Wales and England

Storm Bram is set to batter the UK with severe weather alerts have been issued for much of the country.
Named by Met Éireann, Ireland's weather service, the storm is expected to intensify quickly on Tuesday, December 9 and when it moves northward and west of the UK, it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to some areas of the country.
Forecasters warned that gusts could reach up to 90 mph in north-west Scotland while strong winds and heavy rain are expected across large parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The heavy rain from the storm could cause flooding in certain areas, especially in Wales and south-west England.
Reports further revealed that the storm could also damage property and disrupt travel.
The Met Office chief forecaster, Dan Suri, said in a statement, noting, “Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather, with very strong winds and further heavy rain, which, falling over saturated ground, could cause flooding impacts," as per The Guardian.
He added, “Within the amber wind warning over north-west Scotland, gusts of up to 90mph could be recorded. More widely, gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps 70mph in a few spots, are expected across Wales, south-west England and Northern Ireland."
Considering this, people are advised to take precautions against the storm such as securing loose items, locking doors and windows and parking cars in a safest place.
The Met Office predicts that the storm will gradually move away on Wednesday but it will still be windy, particularly in norther England.
However, by Thursday, the weather would become drier in many areas though frost is still possible in central and south-east areas.