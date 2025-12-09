A deadly fire broke out at a seven-storey office building in Jakarta on Tuesday, December 9.
The fire killed at least 22 people as authorities are still looking for more victims.
The city's police chief, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, said some workers were eating lunch when it started.
"We are still collecting data. But for now, we are focusing on identifying the victims who have been found," he told the Associated Press news agency.
According to the police, the blaze was triggered by a battery explosion on the first floor and the flames quickly moved up through the building.
As per multiple reports, most of the people who died in the fire were women including one pregnant women and they probably died from inhaling smoke.
Firefighters used 28 fire engines and about 100 personnel to fight the fire.
Dramatic videos showed workers trapped inside being rescued using ladder from the air.
The building housed Terra Drone Indonesia, a branch of the Japanese company Terra Drone Corporation which provides drones for surveys in industries like mining and agriculture.
The company apologized for the disruption and stress caused to the community and its client and said it is checking how the fire has affected its business.