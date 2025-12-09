World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

Trump U-turns on China chip ban, allows Nvidia to sell AI chips despite security concerns

  • By Bushra Saleem
Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China
Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

President Donald Trump said that he would allow Nvidia to sell an advanced type of computer chip used in the development of artificial intelligence to “approved customers” in China.

There have been concerns about allowing advanced computer chips to be sold to China as it could help the country better compete against the US in building out AI capabilities, but there has also been a desire to develop the AI ecosystem with American companies such as chipmaker Nvidia, reported Associated Press.

The chip, known as the H200, is not Nvidia’s most advanced product. Those chips, called Blackwell and the upcoming Rubin, were not part of what Trump approved.

Trump said on social media that he had informed China’s leader Xi Jinping about his decision and “President Xi responded positively!”

You Might Like:

“This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers,” Trump said in his post.

Nvidia said in a statement that it applauded Trump’s decision, saying the choice would support domestic manufacturing and that by allowing the Commerce Department to vet commercial customers it would “strike a thoughtful balance” on economic and national security priorities.

Trump said the Commerce Department was “finalizing the details” for other chipmakers such as AMD and Intel to sell their technologies abroad.

Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate

Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery
Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter
Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued

Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued
Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain
Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love

Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love
Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns

Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns
Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite
Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London

Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London
UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage

UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage
182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire

182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire
London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident

London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title

Leonardo DiCaprio tops 2025 with Time’s Entertainer of the Year title
Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China
Charles Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen settles lawsuit with his girlfriend

Charles Spencer's ex-wife Countess Karen settles lawsuit with his girlfriend

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game

Travis Kelce gets heartfelt 'love you' from Taylor Swift pal after recent game