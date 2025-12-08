World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Heathrow Airport saw multiple people affected by a pepper spray attack

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Two additional people have been arrested in connection with a pepper spray incident at Heathrow Airport in London.

On Monday, December 8, police arrested a 24-year-old man in Lambeth on suspicion of robbery and assault and a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and they both remain in custody.

The arrests came after an investigation into an attack at the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park, where police were called at 8:11am after people were attacked.

The London Ambulance Service treated 21 people, with five taken to hospital, all of whom have since been discharged.

You Might Like:

As per multiple reports, two women were robbed of their suitcases after exiting the car park lift before the attack.

During the robbery, the men used pepper spray on the women which also caused minor injuries to other nearby.

The police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault close to the scene on Sunday. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The incident caused major delayed for airport passengers with some having to wait up to three hours for a shuttle bus to the long-stay car park after their flights.

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter
Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued

Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued
Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain
Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love

Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love
Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns

Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns
Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite
Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London

Starmer to host Zelenskyy, Macron, Merz for Ukraine peace talks in London
UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage

UK’s smallest city with just few thousand residents hides rich heritage
182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire

182-year-old Pollokshaws Parish Church severely damaged in devastating fire
London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident

London Heathrow Airport suspect arrested over pepper spray incident
Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73

Martin Parr, legendary British documentary photographer dies at 73
Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results

Do Gen Z prefer office over WFH? Survey reveals surprising results

Latest News

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery
Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Selena Gomez gently roasts Golden Globes after 'OMITB' over-due recognition

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop

Taylor Swift's shocking Stephen Colbert appearance sparks buzz ahead of film drop