Two additional people have been arrested in connection with a pepper spray incident at Heathrow Airport in London.
On Monday, December 8, police arrested a 24-year-old man in Lambeth on suspicion of robbery and assault and a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and they both remain in custody.
The arrests came after an investigation into an attack at the Terminal 3 multi-storey car park, where police were called at 8:11am after people were attacked.
The London Ambulance Service treated 21 people, with five taken to hospital, all of whom have since been discharged.
As per multiple reports, two women were robbed of their suitcases after exiting the car park lift before the attack.
During the robbery, the men used pepper spray on the women which also caused minor injuries to other nearby.
The police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery and assault close to the scene on Sunday. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
The incident caused major delayed for airport passengers with some having to wait up to three hours for a shuttle bus to the long-stay car park after their flights.