World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Asia has emerged as the epicenter of skyscraper innovation, housing the majority of the world's tallest buildings

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Just a month ago, the world witnessed the opening of its tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, in Dubai, UAE which instantly made headlines for its record-breaking height and stunning panoramic views.

The hotel, designed by the London-based NORR Group is 1,236.88 feet tall.

It offers panoramic 36-degree views of Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

The First Group's project CEO, Rob Burns said that it was never initially intended to reach that immense height.

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

“We knew we wanted to build something spectacular. But we certainly didn’t plan on building the tallest hotel in the world," Burns told CNN.

Ceil Dubai Marina has luxurious glass walls and 82 floors with a large opening near the top called the "eye of the needle," designed for both style and function.

The building's top opening helps reduce wind pressure by allowing air to pass through the tower.

Small parks and social community spaces were also added within the hotel for guests.

The hotel's interior features a bright central atrium with large windows, eight dinning options, three pools including a level-76 infinity pool in the "eye of the needles," as well as fitness center and a business center for guests.

Although the hotel opened just on November 15, 804 of its 1,004 rooms are already occupied.

Room rates start at $375 per night for a deluxe room and go up to $545 per night for a king suite.

Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16

Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16
Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10
Pantone's surprise 2026 Color of the Year selection sparks backlash: 'Political'

Pantone's surprise 2026 Color of the Year selection sparks backlash: 'Political'

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China
Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate

Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate
Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery

Heathrow Airport attack: Two more arrested over pepper spray robbery
Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter

Zohran Mamdani, wife set to move into Gracie Mansion to begin new chapter
Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued

Japan earthquake: 7.6 magnitude tremor hits northeast, tsunami warnings issued
Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Bram set to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain
Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love

Gen Z admits to faking finances, risking debt for likes and love
Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns

Netflix-Warner Bros deal faces hurdles as Trump voices antitrust concerns
Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Thailand launches airstrikes along Cambodia border as tensions reignite

Latest News

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast

King Philippe awards oldest knighthood to Belgium's top gymnast
Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move

Prince William continues late mom Princess Diana's legacy with new move
UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'

UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views