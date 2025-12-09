Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Just a month ago, the world witnessed the opening of its tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, in Dubai, UAE which instantly made headlines for its record-breaking height and stunning panoramic views.
The hotel, designed by the London-based NORR Group is 1,236.88 feet tall.
It offers panoramic 36-degree views of Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.
The First Group's project CEO, Rob Burns said that it was never initially intended to reach that immense height.
“We knew we wanted to build something spectacular. But we certainly didn’t plan on building the tallest hotel in the world," Burns told CNN.
Ceil Dubai Marina has luxurious glass walls and 82 floors with a large opening near the top called the "eye of the needle," designed for both style and function.
The building's top opening helps reduce wind pressure by allowing air to pass through the tower.
Small parks and social community spaces were also added within the hotel for guests.
The hotel's interior features a bright central atrium with large windows, eight dinning options, three pools including a level-76 infinity pool in the "eye of the needles," as well as fitness center and a business center for guests.
Although the hotel opened just on November 15, 804 of its 1,004 rooms are already occupied.
Room rates start at $375 per night for a deluxe room and go up to $545 per night for a king suite.