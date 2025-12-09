Spotify has officially released music videos across the US, Canada, and some other countries, expanding the feature beyond the beta markets it tested last year.
With this significant update, Listeners will receive a “Switch to video” option while playing a song.
How to access it?
Click it to start the music video from the same spot where the audio is playing, a major change from the earlier beta variant.
Users can return to audio-only anytime. Videos will appear full-screen in landscape mode and will supersede the company’s short looping visuals unless turned off in settings.
Later in December, the Swedish-music streaming giant will also offer Premium users across the US and Canada will receive curated video playlists, including 90s Video Hits, Hip-Hop Throwbacks, Latin Party Hits, and Pop Music Video Hits, along with personalized recommendations.
The feature positions Spotify to compete more directly with YouTube, which dominates the music video space.
Spotify has also been pushing the boundaries into video podcasts and social-style engagement tools.
The expansion comes after the company’s 2025 agreements with Universal, and a major deal with the National Music Publishers’ Association.
Furthermore, the company stated that music videos streamed for at least 30 seconds will create royalties.
Availability
Spotify’s recently introduced feature is currently available in several markets, including Jamaica, Ghana, Barbados, Haiti, Venezuela, and North America.
The videos, provided via new deals with major music labels, will be accessible exclusively to Premium subscribers on iOS, Android, desktop, and TV apps.