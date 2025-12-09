World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate

  • By Bushra Saleem
At least 30 people were injured after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit north-eastern Japan, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

According to Reuters, earthquake shook northeastern Japan late on Monday, prompting orders for about 90,000 residents to evacuate and tsunami warnings that hours later were downgraded to advisories.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially said a tsunami as high as 3 metres (10 feet) could hit Japan's northeastern coast after the earthquake struck off the coast at 11:15 p.m. (1415 GMT).

Tsunami warnings were issued for the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate, and tsunamis from 20 to 70 cm (7 to 27 inches) high were observed at several ports, JMA said.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the JMA downgraded the warnings to advisories, meaning it now sees lower estimated wave heights and less risk of inundation.

The epicentre of the quake was 80 km (50 miles) off the coast of Aomori prefecture, at a depth of 54 km, the agency added.

On Japan's 1-7 scale of seismic intensity, the tremor registered as an "upper 6" in Hachinohe city, Aomori prefecture, a quake strong enough to make it impossible to keep standing or move without crawling. 

In such tremors, most heavy furniture can collapse and wall tiles and windowpanes are damaged in many buildings.

As of 1700 GMT, there was little information of major damage or casualties from public broadcaster NHK. It cited a hotel employee in Hachinohe as saying a number of people were injured and taken to hospital, but that all were conscious.

