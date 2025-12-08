Zohran Mamdani wins New York City mayoral primary as former governor concedes

New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is set to start a new chapter as he announced his plans to relocate to Gracie Mansion with his wife once he officially takes office in January.
The Democratic socialist, who has been living in a rented $2,300 one-bedroom pad in Astoria, revealed that his family's safety was the key reason behind this move.
Mamdani said in a statement, "This decision came down to our family's safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for."
The statement continued, "We will miss much about our home in Astoria. Cooking dinner side by side in our kitchen, sharing a sleepy elevator ride with our neighbors in the evening, hearing music and laughter vibrate through the walls of the apartment."
Mamdani added that his main focus as mayor will be serving all residents of the city including everyday workers, children and commuters.
The 34-year-old clinched a historic victory in the New York mayoral elections in November after beating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.
Gracie Mansion is the official home of New York City’s mayor, located in Carl Schurz Park in Manhattan’s Yorkville area.
Originally built in 1799 in a federal architectural style, the historic house overlooks the East River's Hell Gate with an extension added in 1966.
Mamdani will officially sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2026, replacing the current mayor, Eric Adams.