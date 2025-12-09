Ariana Grande has defended her Wicked: For Good character, Glinda, after she scored big at the 2025 Golden Globe nominations.
On Tuesday, December 9, the 32-year-old American songstress took to her Instagram account to release the footage of herself speaking at the recent press conference where she clapped back at the critics over her new role in the fantasy-adventure film.
"Got my PHD in Glinda-ology or whatever the children say," Grande stated in her caption.
In the viral clip, the actress-turned-singer said she has to support her character as it has nothing to do with reality and real life,” before speaking about Glinda’s duality and darkness and light is her favorite thing about her complex character.
This update comes shortly after the Brighter Days Ahead starlet received her second nomination in the 2025 Golden Globes awards ceremony.
On Monday, December 8, the nominations were announced, in which Ariana Grande scored Best Supporting Female Actor for her role in Wicked: For Good.
Meanwhile, her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, was nominated for Best Female Actor in the Musical-Comedy category.
The film premiered on November 21, 2025.