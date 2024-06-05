Bollywood

‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself

Sharmin Segal starred as Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself

Sharmin Segal, who has been receiving a lot of criticism for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared some rare insights about herself on Wednesday.

During a discussion with News18, Sharmin revealed that she has watched Heeramandi only “once.”

She said, “I’ve watched Heeramandi just once because I don’t like over-watching my work. I only watch as much as required. You do get feedback and you need to reflect on everything that’s being said to you because as an actor, you don’t always get to go to the monitor and see what you’ve done.”

The newbie star explained that a person tends to get way too “critical” of himself if he over-watches his work.

Sharmin added, "It’s so different to watch your own work, Heeramandi in this case, because I tend to watch it from a certain perspective. You tend to get critical of yourself. I get so shy and giggly when I watch myself onscreen. My cheeks also turn red!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece also highlighted that she always looks at the “positive” side and try to take the trolls as “constructive criticism.”

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Bollywood News

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan collaborate for Dharma-Sikhya's action-comedy
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kartik Aaryan’s new look in ‘Chandu Champion’ shocks internet
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Hritikh Roshan clean-bowled by girlfriend Saba Azad's beauty in latest post
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Suhana Khan steps out for date with rumored beau Agastya Nanda
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Sonakshi Sinha clears the air around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger on sets
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kriti Sanon opens up about her production debut: 'it’s been a great journey'
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Abhishek Bachchan joins Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh for ‘Housefull 5’
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's cute complaint about her work trips
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor begin filming on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’