‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself

Sharmin Segal, who has been receiving a lot of criticism for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared some rare insights about herself on Wednesday.
During a discussion with News18, Sharmin revealed that she has watched Heeramandi only “once.”
She said, “I’ve watched Heeramandi just once because I don’t like over-watching my work. I only watch as much as required. You do get feedback and you need to reflect on everything that’s being said to you because as an actor, you don’t always get to go to the monitor and see what you’ve done.”
The newbie star explained that a person tends to get way too “critical” of himself if he over-watches his work.
Sharmin added, "It’s so different to watch your own work, Heeramandi in this case, because I tend to watch it from a certain perspective. You tend to get critical of yourself. I get so shy and giggly when I watch myself onscreen. My cheeks also turn red!”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece also highlighted that she always looks at the “positive” side and try to take the trolls as “constructive criticism.”