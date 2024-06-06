King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?

King Charles III, who is firmly fulfilling all his royal duties amid cancer treatment has given a new warning from the doctors, prompting the monarch to take a major decision for Prince William.
As reported by Mirror, the royal sources claimed that King Charles will not be attending a sombre D-Day event later today, on June 6, 2024, as his medical team is concerned about his health amid cancer treatment.
The insiders have revealed that the heir to the throne Prince William will attend the Omaha Beach event in France alone after Charles’ medical team dubbed his back-to-back royal engagements a "step too far.”
"While His Majesty’s doctors are very encouraged with the progress made so far, the King is continuing with his treatment programme - and thus we have to prioritise and protect his continued recovery,” said the source.
They went on to explain, “On that basis, each event/ day has to be carefully calibrated - and given the King’s other commitments on the day, it was advised that the international event later in the afternoon may be a step too far at this stage. He is of course delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation."
The sources also revealed that Charles is “delighted” to have William deputizing for him for an international event, which will also be attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron.
King Charles, along with wife Queen Camilla made his first international trip to France amid cancer treatment on June 6, 2024, to attend the British memorial event at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy, organised by the British Royal Legion.