Royal

King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?

King Charles seemingly gives green light to heir to the throne Prince William to get ready for major royal role

  • by Web Desk
  • June 06, 2024
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?
King Charles decides to pass Crown to Prince William?

King Charles III, who is firmly fulfilling all his royal duties amid cancer treatment has given a new warning from the doctors, prompting the monarch to take a major decision for Prince William.

As reported by Mirror, the royal sources claimed that King Charles will not be attending a sombre D-Day event later today, on June 6, 2024, as his medical team is concerned about his health amid cancer treatment.

The insiders have revealed that the heir to the throne Prince William will attend the Omaha Beach event in France alone after Charles’ medical team dubbed his back-to-back royal engagements a "step too far.”

"While His Majesty’s doctors are very encouraged with the progress made so far, the King is continuing with his treatment programme - and thus we have to prioritise and protect his continued recovery,” said the source.

They went on to explain, “On that basis, each event/ day has to be carefully calibrated - and given the King’s other commitments on the day, it was advised that the international event later in the afternoon may be a step too far at this stage. He is of course delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation."

The sources also revealed that Charles is “delighted” to have William deputizing for him for an international event, which will also be attended by world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron.

King Charles, along with wife Queen Camilla made his first international trip to France amid cancer treatment on June 6, 2024, to attend the British memorial event at Ver-Sur-Mer, Normandy, organised by the British Royal Legion.

Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner ponders about Gerry Turner's intentions towards Kris Jenner
Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo highlights family importance in latest Instagram post
Kim Kardashian ‘locked’ in bathroom as ‘kids are out of control’

Kim Kardashian ‘locked’ in bathroom as ‘kids are out of control’
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Royal News

Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
King Charles says soldiers ‘becoming ever fewer in number’ at D-Day speech
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Kate Middleton controversy teaches major lesson to Royal Family
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince William subtly hints at family requiring more active royals
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince Harry ‘downhearted’ seeing royal members honor D-Day without him
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince Archie, Lilibet in ‘extraordinary’ position to ‘help’ Royal Family
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince William ‘shrewdly’ dodges question on Kate Middleton’s health
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Spain to back South Africa in ICJ case against Israel
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision