Prince Harry, Justin Trudeau enjoy skiing with Eileen Gu: Exclusive photo inside

Prince Harry's exciting glimpse with Justin Trudeau and Olympic champion Eileen Gu wins the internet.
The real adventure behind the Duke of Sussex's skiing video with son Prince Archie - which was filmed and released by Meghan Markle, has come to light.
On Friday, April 3, Meghan offered fans a peek into Archie's spectacular skiing skills as he was following his dad's league.
"My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud." wrote the former Suits actress in the caption of her video.
Just hours after Meghan's surprise video, it was revealed that the family of four was not alone as they were joined by the former Canadian president and the 22-year-old athlete.
In a photo shared by Eileen Gu on her Instagram account, Harry was seen flashing a wide smile sitting next to the Olympian and Justin while riding a ski lift.
Decked in a black ski suit, helmet and goggles, Harry was flashing a wide smile to the camera as Eileen clicked a selfie.
This skiing adventure of the Sussex family came just days before their joint trip to Australia.