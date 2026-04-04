News
News

Prince Harry, Justin Trudeau enjoy skiing with Eileen Gu: Exclusive photo inside

The Duke of Sussex teams up with Justin Trudeau and Eileen Gu for exciting skiing getaway

Prince Harry, Justin Trudeau enjoy skiing with Eileen Gu: Exclusive photo inside
Prince Harry, Justin Trudeau enjoy skiing with Eileen Gu: Exclusive photo inside

Prince Harry's exciting glimpse with Justin Trudeau and Olympic champion Eileen Gu wins the internet.

The real adventure behind the Duke of Sussex's skiing video with son Prince Archie - which was filmed and released by Meghan Markle, has come to light.

On Friday, April 3, Meghan offered fans a peek into Archie's spectacular skiing skills as he was following his dad's league.

"My boys. Quick learner, Archie! So proud." wrote the former Suits actress in the caption of her video.

Just hours after Meghan's surprise video, it was revealed that the family of four was not alone as they were joined by the former Canadian president and the 22-year-old athlete.

In a photo shared by Eileen Gu on her Instagram account, Harry was seen flashing a wide smile sitting next to the Olympian and Justin while riding a ski lift. 

Prince Harry, Justin Trudeau enjoy skiing with Eileen Gu: Exclusive photo inside

Decked in a black ski suit, helmet and goggles, Harry was flashing a wide smile to the camera as Eileen clicked a selfie.

This skiing adventure of the Sussex family came just days before their joint trip to Australia.

Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt
Meghan Markle drops sweet clips of Archie, Lilibet’s Easter egg hunt
King Charles shares Easter snaps as debate grows over skipping Easter message
King Charles shares Easter snaps as debate grows over skipping Easter message
King Charles leads 2026 Easter service as Royal Family shows powerful unity
King Charles leads 2026 Easter service as Royal Family shows powerful unity
Buckingham Palace marks Easter Sunday, internet asks 'where is the King's message?'
Buckingham Palace marks Easter Sunday, internet asks 'where is the King's message?'
Royal experts issue 'new scandals' warning, advise King Charles on Andrew's daughters
Royal experts issue 'new scandals' warning, advise King Charles on Andrew's daughters
Unexpected reason why Prince Edward visited Andrew as he changes Easter plans
Unexpected reason why Prince Edward visited Andrew as he changes Easter plans
‘Stupid and dim’ Andrew warned against writing tell-all memoir to avoid jail
‘Stupid and dim’ Andrew warned against writing tell-all memoir to avoid jail
Prince Edward makes first royal family visit to Andrew for crucial talks since arrest
Prince Edward makes first royal family visit to Andrew for crucial talks since arrest
King Charles breaks silence amid rising health concerns at pious event
King Charles breaks silence amid rising health concerns at pious event
Prince Harry, Meghan outshine William and Kate's 'parenting style' with one video
Prince Harry, Meghan outshine William and Kate's 'parenting style' with one video
King Charles meets Sir David Beckham to promote key initiative
King Charles meets Sir David Beckham to promote key initiative
Meghan Markle's 'fuming' reaction to Prince Harry's 'flirty' texts revealed
Meghan Markle's 'fuming' reaction to Prince Harry's 'flirty' texts revealed

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
9 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
11 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago