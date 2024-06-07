Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu kted the knot with her husband Mathias Boe on March 23

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu has gotten candid about her relationship with husband Mathias Boe.

The Dunki starlet shared that she has dated “so many boys” before she met Mathias. He gave her a “sense of security and maturity,” which Taapsee could not find in any relationship.

During a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, the Naam Shabana star revealed that her relationship was not “love-at-first-sight.”

She said, “It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him.”

Taapsee added, “So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man."

The renowned actress exchanged wedding vows with the badminton player in Udaipur on March 23.

She finished, "I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘okay, you’ve finally found the man’.”

Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'

Thomas Rhett shares inspiration behind upcoming album 'About a Woman'

Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date

Netflix adaption of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Twits’ set to release on THIS date
Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set

Kate Winslet reveals her hilarious secret from 'The Regime' set
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal shares rare insights about herself
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Ananya Panday voices Riley in Hindi Version of Pixar's ‘Inside out 2’
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Netflix renews ‘Heeramandi’ for season 2, reveals exciting plotline
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting 'King' in Spain: Photo Leaked
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan collaborate for Dharma-Sikhya's action-comedy
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Kartik Aaryan’s new look in ‘Chandu Champion’ shocks internet
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Hritikh Roshan clean-bowled by girlfriend Saba Azad's beauty in latest post
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Suhana Khan steps out for date with rumored beau Agastya Nanda
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Sonakshi Sinha clears the air around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's anger on sets
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Kriti Sanon opens up about her production debut: 'it’s been a great journey'
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Abhishek Bachchan joins Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh for ‘Housefull 5’
Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage
Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's cute complaint about her work trips