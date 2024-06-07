Taapsee Pannu drops SHOCKING deets about her marriage

Taapsee Pannu has gotten candid about her relationship with husband Mathias Boe.
The Dunki starlet shared that she has dated “so many boys” before she met Mathias. He gave her a “sense of security and maturity,” which Taapsee could not find in any relationship.
During a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, the Naam Shabana star revealed that her relationship was not “love-at-first-sight.”
She said, “It was not like a love-at-first-sight situation, for me at least—I took time to test if it’s really practical...the feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting and I grew to love him.”
Taapsee added, “So falling in love didn’t happen in a month or instantly. It is a fact though, which I keep repeating in most interviews about him—when I met him I felt like I met a man."
The renowned actress exchanged wedding vows with the badminton player in Udaipur on March 23.
She finished, "I had dated so many boys before him, and suddenly, I met a guy who didn’t feel like anyone I’d been with before. So there’s this sudden sense of security and maturity, which was so evident that I felt like ‘okay, you’ve finally found the man’.”