‘Heeramandi’s Shekhar Suman slams 'jealous' Pakistanis for criticising show

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT series debut with Heeramandi, and while the show has proven to be a hit, actor Shekhar Suman is fixated on the negative press that it generated.
While SLB’s portrayal of Lahore on Pakistan’s side of the border boasted of grand sets and tales, Pakistani viewers couldn’t help but point out some historical and factual errors in the series.
Following weeks of internet discourse over the same, Suman, who played the role of a high-ranking ‘nawab’ in the show, has now taken the charge to defend Bhansali’s vision, telling Bollywood Hungama that some Pakistani’s seem ‘jealous’.
When asked about the criticism towards Heeramandi, Suman said: “Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali Saab is known for his dystopian sagas.”
Adding how SLB’s shows are his ‘point of view’ and a fictional take on events, Suman also said: “Take it or leave it. If you start dissecting it… He hasn’t made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there.”
Suman then went on to slam critics from neighbouring Pakistan, saying, “Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain (some people from the neighbouring country) who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia? Bhai aap bana lete and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi?”
For those unversed, Suman is seen as Nawab Zulfikar in SLB’s Heeramandi, while his son Adhyayan Suman is seen as the young Zulfikar and Nawaz Zorawar.