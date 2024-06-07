Sci-Tech

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Millions of Spotify users experienced a frustrating glitch on the music streaming platform today

  • by Web Desk
  • June 07, 2024
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Millions of Spotify users experienced a frustrating glitch on the music streaming platform today, with many reporting that their playlists were not showing up.

While users could still play music without any issues, a glitch caused user-created playlists to disappear.

Meanwhile, auto-generated playlists like ‘Daily Mix’ were unaffected by the issue.

The problem started around 3 PM IST, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks the online status of various services.

Users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration and see if others were experiencing the same problem.

Despite hundreds of posts tagging Spotify, the company did not immediately address the disappearing playlists.

The issue was observed across different versions of the app, including iPhone and Android, with user-created playlists showing as blank on iPhones and not visible at all on Android devices.

The glitch also affected users accessing Spotify through their browsers.

Fortunately, the issue seemed to be resolved within an hour, and playlists reappeared for users.

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

New-parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal take their baby girl home: watch

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu defies pressure to define post-war plan for Gaza
Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Ananya Panday embraces sadness amid Aditya Roy Kapur breakup rumors

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Sci-Tech News

Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Russian astronaut sets new record of 1000 days in space
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Elon Musk’s SpaceX get launch license for fourth Starship test flight
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
China’s Chang’e 6 leaves lunar surface with 'far side' rock sample
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Elon Musk’s X launches adult and violent content policies
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Spotify increases 'premium plan' prices in the U.S
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Researchers uncover the truth behind 4,000-year-old ‘Seahenge’