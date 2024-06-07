Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch

Millions of Spotify users experienced a frustrating glitch on the music streaming platform today, with many reporting that their playlists were not showing up.
While users could still play music without any issues, a glitch caused user-created playlists to disappear.
Meanwhile, auto-generated playlists like ‘Daily Mix’ were unaffected by the issue.
The problem started around 3 PM IST, according to DownDetector, a website that tracks the online status of various services.
Users quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration and see if others were experiencing the same problem.
Despite hundreds of posts tagging Spotify, the company did not immediately address the disappearing playlists.
The issue was observed across different versions of the app, including iPhone and Android, with user-created playlists showing as blank on iPhones and not visible at all on Android devices.
The glitch also affected users accessing Spotify through their browsers.
Fortunately, the issue seemed to be resolved within an hour, and playlists reappeared for users.