Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook

Meta announces policy to curb unoriginal content on Facebook
Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook

Meta has officially announced that it will take measures to crack down on accounts sharing “unoriginal” content on Facebook.

This move aims to remove creators who repeatedly reuse someone else’s text, photos, or videos.

This significant effort is a part of a broader push to secure content integrity and support original creators on Meta.

Notably, the platform announced that it has already taken down around 10 million profiles that were impersonating popular content creators.

Furthermore, it has taken strict action against 500,000 accounts that were engaged in “spammy behaviour or fake engagement.”

Meta said that it's currently experimenting with a system that adds links to duplicate videos, pointing viewers to the original content.

Meta announces policy to curb unoriginal content on Facebook

With this new policy, the company aims to focus more on accounts that steal others’ content to earn a lucrative amount of money.

While Meta didn’t directly mention “AI slop,” its latest guidelines aim to minimise low-quality mass-produced media.

The latest petition with up to 30,000 signatures has called for improved human oversight in Facebook’s enforcement, amid concerns over wrongful suspensions.

The updates will be introduced in the near future. To aid compliance, Facebook’s Professional Dashboard now offers post-level insights, displaying content evaluation.

Meta’s latest Transparency Report showed that 3% of monthly Facebook users are impersonating someone’s account, with nearly one billion removed in Q1 2025.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Tesla owner Elon Musk plans to develop ‘a multi-agent AI software company at xAI’ for Grok

‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
Elmo's X account under hacker attack, demanding Donald Trump to release Epstein files

Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Gemini Android app is only available to select Android users; however, web and iOS users can already access the app

Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
In the UK, a new EV usually costs much more than a regular petrol car, costs around £22,000

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to bring 200MP camera sensor: Report
Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset, packed with 16GB of RAM

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $2b in xAI: Report
This investment comes as part of a broader $5 billion equity round that aims to expand xAI operations

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content

Elon Musk AI firm xAI apologises for Gork's antisemitic content
xAI issues apology for chatbot Grok’s ‘horrific behaviour’ and pro-Hitler posts