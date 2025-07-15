Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook

Meta has officially announced that it will take measures to crack down on accounts sharing “unoriginal” content on Facebook.
This move aims to remove creators who repeatedly reuse someone else’s text, photos, or videos.
This significant effort is a part of a broader push to secure content integrity and support original creators on Meta.
Notably, the platform announced that it has already taken down around 10 million profiles that were impersonating popular content creators.
Furthermore, it has taken strict action against 500,000 accounts that were engaged in “spammy behaviour or fake engagement.”
Meta said that it's currently experimenting with a system that adds links to duplicate videos, pointing viewers to the original content.
With this new policy, the company aims to focus more on accounts that steal others’ content to earn a lucrative amount of money.
While Meta didn’t directly mention “AI slop,” its latest guidelines aim to minimise low-quality mass-produced media.
The latest petition with up to 30,000 signatures has called for improved human oversight in Facebook’s enforcement, amid concerns over wrongful suspensions.
The updates will be introduced in the near future. To aid compliance, Facebook’s Professional Dashboard now offers post-level insights, displaying content evaluation.
Meta’s latest Transparency Report showed that 3% of monthly Facebook users are impersonating someone’s account, with nearly one billion removed in Q1 2025.