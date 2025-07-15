WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that lets users start a chat with official customer support more quickly.

Previously, users had to first type their problem and often add screenshots before they could start chatting with WhatsApp support that often took extra time.

The new feature now simplifies the access by allowing users to open a support chat right away, as per WABetaInfo.

To use this feature, users need to go to the app's settings, tap on Help and then go the Help Center.

After scrolling to the bottom, they'll see an option called "Need more help? Contact Us."

The first time they tap on it, a short message will appear explaining the official WhatsApp Support chat and after that, tapping it again will take them straight to the chat without any delays or extra steps.

Source: WABetaInfo
It offers a secure and private way to talk to WhatsApp directly. It includes a verified checkmark, so users can easily know they are speaking to the real WhatsApp Support team.

In the official WhatsApp Support chat, users will first get answers from an AI system that answers common questions quickly.

However, if a user wants to talk to a real person, they can simply request to speak with a human during the chat.

In addition to the in-app support chat, users also have the option to contact WhatsApp through email (support@whatsapp.com) if an issue remains unresolved.

The new feature is available to all iOS users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.20.10.74 and it will be rolled out to more users in the future updates.

