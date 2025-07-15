Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview

Amazon’s cloud unit announced the release of Kiro’s preview, a program developers can use to efficiently write code with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI).
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that Kiro “has a chance to transform how developers build software.”
The release comes days after Alphabet-owned Google stated that it has started hiring employees of an AI coding software startup, Windsurf, as part of a $2.4 billion technology licensing deal.
Google further shared its plans to improve the efficiency of Gemini AI models to software developers.
Amazon and Google are diving deeper into so-called vibe coding, the process of directing computers to generate software with minimal human direction.
In addition, Microsoft has reinforced its Visual Studio Code editor with an agent mode for automated software development.
Windsurf competes with Cursor, whose parent company, Anysphere, was reportedly in discussions to raise money at the start of this year at a $10 billion valuation.
A few days earlier, OpenAI looked at purchasing Windsurf and Cursor.
Amazon Web Services, the leading provider of cloud infrastructure, stated that the vibe coding in its current form may be extremely complex.
The site mentioned, “When implementing a task with vibe coding, it’s difficult to keep track of all the decisions that were made along the way, and document them for your team. By using specs, Kiro works alongside you to define requirements, system design, and tasks to be implemented before writing any code.”
Kiro is able to perform several tasks, such as making diagrams to reveal how data will flow through a proposed application, and generating task lists for users to find out the missing items.
Kiro currently supports several languages, including English and more.
Free and premium tiers of Kiro will be available after the preview ends. Content from paying users won’t be used to train models, and free users can opt out, AWS said.