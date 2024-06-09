Sports

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shahid Afridi share a heartwarming reunion: Watch

Former cricketers reunite in New York ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

  • by Web Desk
  June 09, 2024
As the T20 World Cup 2024 brings cricket legends to the United States, fans are witnessing heartwarming reunions.

One such moment occurred when former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu met ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in New York.

Their meeting, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.


In the video, Sidhu praised Afridi, saying, "Handsome Afridi! Have you seen anyone smarter than him?"

Afridi responded warmly, "Paaji ke saath humne bohut cricket kheli hai ji" (We have played a lot of cricket with him).

Sidhu then jokingly asked, "Tumhare paas aise bande kahaan chale gaye?" (Where did these kind of players go?).

This encounter occurred ahead of the much-anticipated Group A clash between India and Pakistan.

Due to political tensions, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in nearly a decade, facing each other only in international tournaments.

This makes their matches highly anticipated by fans and experts worldwide.

India started their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign strongly with an 8-wicket win over Ireland.

In contrast, Pakistan suffered a surprising loss to the United States in their opening match, decided by a Super Over. 

