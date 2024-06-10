Putin to visit North Korea and Vietnam in coming weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks.
As per Reuters, Vietnam visit was planned for June 19-20 but has not yet been confirmed.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora confirmed that Putin's visit to Pyongyang is being "actively prepared."
Russia's Vedomosti newspaper reported that Putin could visit Vietnam soon after his trip to North Korea.
Meanwhile, an official in Vietnam indicated that while the dates for the Hanoi visit have been agreed upon, the agenda is still under discussion.
However, key issues expected to be discussed include energy, military cooperation, settlement of payments, and an agreement in the education field.
Banking support for settling payments is a pressing trade issue between Russia and Vietnam, according to Russia's trade representative in Vietnam.
Moreover, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia last September, where he toured the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center.
Russia has increased its ties with North Korea and other countries opposed to the United States, such as Iran, since the war with Ukraine began.
Vedomosti reported that Putin and Kim might discuss the possibility of bringing North Korean migrant workers to Russia, which is experiencing labor shortages due to the Ukraine war.
Meanwhile, many men have either gone to fight or fled abroad to avoid being mobilized.
Additionally, Putin's only previous trip to North Korea was in 2000, the first year of his presidency.