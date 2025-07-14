Trump gets booed at FIFA Club World Cup on assassination attempt anniversary

US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey
US President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey

US President Donald Trump got booed on his one-year assassination attempt anniversary as he attends FIFA Club World Cup finals between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Guardian, Trump was booed by the FIFA Club World Cup crowd at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, as he attends the final match with wife Melania Trump.

The Republican president was booed while appearing on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match, and then later while walking out with Fifa president Gianni Infantino to present the competition’s trophy, individual awards and runners-up medals.

Later, Trump and Infantino jointly carried the Club World Cup trophy to the Chelsea team on the stage. Infantino moved out of frame of television cameras while Trump stayed put, finding himself squarely in focus as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy and his team-mates celebrated around him.

The final of the newly expanded tournament, ostensibly aimed at crowning a world champion of club soccer, kicked off at 3pm local time amid the searing heat that has been one of the storylines of the controversial competition so far.

To the extent there was a US-specific connection in the matchup, it lay with Chelsea, owned by a group headed by American billionaire Todd Boehly, who joined Trump, Infantino and PSG chair Nasser el-Khelaifi on stage after the match.

Related
Read more : World

UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat

UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat
An amber heat health alert is still active for areas like the Midlands, southern and eastern England

5 must-read books for students to gain clarity and confidence
5 must-read books for students to gain clarity and confidence
Here are 5 best books that can be very helpful in teaching you how to manage your life and make the right choices

Hungary's oldest library battles beetle menace, centuries-old books at risk
Hungary's oldest library battles beetle menace, centuries-old books at risk
1,000-year-old Pannonhalma Archabbey fights to preserve centuries-old books from beetle menace

Kim Jong-un pledges ‘unconditional’ support for Russia in Ukraine war
Kim Jong-un pledges ‘unconditional’ support for Russia in Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Kim Jong Un in North Korea, strengthens ties

Rosie O'Donnell fires back at Donald Trump after citizenship threat
Rosie O'Donnell fires back at Donald Trump after citizenship threat
Donald Trump reignites decades-long feud with Rosie O'Donnell, calls her ‘threat to humanity

Top 15 most popular Asian cities to explore in 2025
Top 15 most popular Asian cities to explore in 2025
Asia is the largest and most populated continent and it is home to a wide variety of cities each with its own unique charm

Spain flood triggers emergency response as over 300 children evacuated from camps
Spain flood triggers emergency response as over 300 children evacuated from camps
The sudden and intense storm caused chaos with some places receiving five inches of rain in just one hour

Waddle-on-Sea penguin trail brings dozens of colourful sculptures to Southend
Waddle-on-Sea penguin trail brings dozens of colourful sculptures to Southend
Big penguin statues were sponsored by local business and then artists painted them with creative designs