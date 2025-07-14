Trump gets booed at FIFA Club World Cup on assassination attempt anniversary

US President Donald Trump got booed on his one-year assassination attempt anniversary as he attends FIFA Club World Cup finals between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.
According to The Guardian, Trump was booed by the FIFA Club World Cup crowd at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 13, as he attends the final match with wife Melania Trump.
The Republican president was booed while appearing on video boards during the playing of the national anthem before the match, and then later while walking out with Fifa president Gianni Infantino to present the competition’s trophy, individual awards and runners-up medals.
Later, Trump and Infantino jointly carried the Club World Cup trophy to the Chelsea team on the stage. Infantino moved out of frame of television cameras while Trump stayed put, finding himself squarely in focus as Chelsea captain Reece James lifted the trophy and his team-mates celebrated around him.
The final of the newly expanded tournament, ostensibly aimed at crowning a world champion of club soccer, kicked off at 3pm local time amid the searing heat that has been one of the storylines of the controversial competition so far.
To the extent there was a US-specific connection in the matchup, it lay with Chelsea, owned by a group headed by American billionaire Todd Boehly, who joined Trump, Infantino and PSG chair Nasser el-Khelaifi on stage after the match.