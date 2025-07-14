UK ‘way of life under threat’ as extreme weather becomes norm, lawmakers warn

The UK’s rapidly changing climate has sparked concerns as lawmakers called for action.

According to Sky News, the Met Office, after a latest assessment of the UK’s climate, noted that extreme weather conditions, from heatwaves to rainfall, have now become the norm.

The updated data revealed that England experienced the wettest winter in over 250 years between October 2023 and March 2024, followed by the warmest spring in the last year.

The report found that the intense weather conditions became more frequent, "typical of recent years."

Mike Kendon, lead author of the State of the UK Climate report and Met Office climate scientist, asserted that the observations showed that the UK climate is different from what it was just decades ago.

He said, “We are now seeing records being broken very frequently as we see temperature and rainfall extremes being the most affected by our changing climate."

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband described the findings of the report as a “stark warning” and called for action.

He told the PA news agency, “Our British way of life is under threat. Whether it is extreme heat, droughts, or flooding, we can see it actually with our own eyes that it's already happening, and we need to act.”

The report also found that between 1961 and 1990 there was 16% more rainfall in winters.

The State of the UK Climate report, after comparing past decade climate conditions, highlighted that temperature is rising, weather is getting more extreme than ever, and winters are getting wetter.

