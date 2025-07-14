World's oldest president, Paul Biya, announces bid for eighth term

World's oldest president, Paul Biya, announces bid for eighth term

World’s oldest serving head of state, Paul Biya, announced a bid for the eighth term in presidential office.

According to BBC, the 92-year-old on Sunday, July 13, shattered all the retirement doubts after saying that he will run once again for re-election in Cameroon's upcoming presidential elections.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I am a candidate in the presidential election. Rest assured that my determination to serve you matches the urgency of the challenges we face.”

Biya revealed that he took this decision after “numerous and insistent" calls from the people of the country.

If he succeeds in extending his 43 years in power, he will remain in the office until he is nearly 100 years old.

Despite support from the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and other allies, his announcement for re-election was criticised by the opposition and civil society.

Nkongho Felix Agbor, a human rights advocate, told The Associated Press, “President Biya’s announcement to run again is a clear sign of Cameroon’s stalled political transition. After over 40 years in power, what the country needs is renewal, not repetition. Cameroonians deserve democratic change and accountable leadership.”

The longest-serving leader of Cameroon has not lost any re-election bid since taking office in 1982.

President Biya’s administration has been facing widespread criticism for corruption, poor governance, and failure on security challenges. His ability to govern with ageing and health issues has also been questioned.

