Muhammadu Buhari, former Nigerian president, dies at 82 in London

Muhammadu Buhari, who was the president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023 passed away at the age of 82, in London on Sunday, July 13.
This news was confirmed by an official spokesperson from the government in a statement, noting, "President Buhari died today in London at about 4:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), following a prolonged illness."
He had earlier ruled Nigeria strictly as a military leader in the 1980s and years later, he changed his image and presented himself as a democratic leader.
In 2015, he made history by becoming the first opposition candidate to win against a sitting president in Nigeria.
In 2019, he was elected again for four years. Buhari's time as president had many serious problems, including killings by extremists, a weak economy and growing corruption.
These were the same kinds of problems he faced when he first became leader in 1983 after taking power through a military coup.
Buhari became president of Nigeria in with a lot of support as people were unhappy with the previous government.
He promised to stop the violence and fight corruption in Nigeria, which is one of Africa’s biggest economies and oil producers.
However, after being in power for eight years, many people were disappointed as the violence even got worse and corruption continued to increase.
After Buhari's death, the current president, Tinubu sent the vice president to London to bring back his body.
He also ordered that all the national flags be lowered to half-staff as a sign of mourning across the country.