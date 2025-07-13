UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat

UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat
UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat 

After intense heatwave heavy rains are expected in many part of the country till Monday, July 13.

On Saturday, July 13, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has experienced its hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said in a statement, noting, "While we've seen the peak of the heat in this heatwave through [Saturday] it's still going to be very warm on Sunday before turning cooler for many of us on Monday," as per Sky News.

The statement added, "So we've got this ridge of high pressure extending across the UK, helping to keep things settled, but out towards the West, an area of low pressure moving through Sunday night and into Monday."

While, an amber heat health alert is still active for areas like the Midlands, southern and eastern England and it will remain in effect until 9 am on Monday.

Beside this, a yellow alert has also ben given for areas in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber , which warned that people with health problems and those over 65 were at higher risk and it will also last until Monday.

On the other hand, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.

Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.

Considering this, a hosepipe ban has started in Yorkshire, the first such ban this year and more bans are expected soon in other areas like Kent and Sussex.

Related
Read more : World

Top 15 most popular Asian cities to explore in 2025
Top 15 most popular Asian cities to explore in 2025
Asia is the largest and most populated continent and it is home to a wide variety of cities each with its own unique charm

Spain flood triggers emergency response as over 300 children evacuated from camps
Spain flood triggers emergency response as over 300 children evacuated from camps
The sudden and intense storm caused chaos with some places receiving five inches of rain in just one hour

Waddle-on-Sea penguin trail brings dozens of colourful sculptures to Southend
Waddle-on-Sea penguin trail brings dozens of colourful sculptures to Southend
Big penguin statues were sponsored by local business and then artists painted them with creative designs

Scotland records hottest day in years as temperatures hit 30.8C

Scotland records hottest day in years as temperatures hit 30.8C
This is the first time in over two years that temperatures in Scotland have gone above 30C

Jeff Bezos stuns fans with new look after Lauren Sánchez wedding
Jeff Bezos stuns fans with new look after Lauren Sánchez wedding
Jeff Bezos appeared with noticeably more grey hair around the sides of his scalp while attending a media conference

US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report

US Justice Department fires 9 more employees from Jack Smith team, report
Jack Smith investigates Trump's handling of classified records and 2020 election interference

Melania Trump vows to 'be back' after meeting Texas flood victims
Melania Trump vows to 'be back' after meeting Texas flood victims
Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Texas flood victims and first responders in Kerr County

US State Department fired over 1300 workers ‘as part of reorganisation’
US State Department fired over 1300 workers ‘as part of reorganisation’
State Department's 1,500 employees take voluntary departures earlier this year as part of federal cuts