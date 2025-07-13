UK braces for heavy rain after record-breaking heat 

After intense heatwave heavy rains are expected in many part of the country till Monday, July 13.
On Saturday, July 13, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has experienced its hottest day of the year so far.
Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said in a statement, noting, "While we've seen the peak of the heat in this heatwave through [Saturday] it's still going to be very warm on Sunday before turning cooler for many of us on Monday," as per Sky News.
The statement added, "So we've got this ridge of high pressure extending across the UK, helping to keep things settled, but out towards the West, an area of low pressure moving through Sunday night and into Monday."
While, an amber heat health alert is still active for areas like the Midlands, southern and eastern England and it will remain in effect until 9 am on Monday.
Beside this, a yellow alert has also ben given for areas in the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber , which warned that people with health problems and those over 65 were at higher risk and it will also last until Monday.
On the other hand, the Environment Agency said that England has had less rainfall than usual at the beginning of this year, making it the driest start to a year since 1976.
Also, this is the fifth month in a row that England has had less rain than average.
Considering this, a hosepipe ban has started in Yorkshire, the first such ban this year and more bans are expected soon in other areas like Kent and Sussex.