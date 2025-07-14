UNESCO adds Cambodia's Khmer Rouge genocide sites into World Heritage list

UNESCO adds Cambodia's Khmer Rouge genocide sites into World Heritage list

UNESCO has added three torture and genocide sites of Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime into World Heritage List.

According to CNN, 50-year after the Khmer Rouge regime the United Nations cultural agency this week added three locations into Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris.

The inscription coincided with the 50th anniversary of the rise to power by the communist Khmer Rouge government, which caused the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians through starvation, torture and mass executions during a four-year reign from 1975 to 1979.

The three sites listed Friday include two notorious prisons and an execution site immortalized in a Hollywood film.

Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, located in the capital Phnom Penh, is the site of a former high school used by the Khmer Rouge as a notorious prison.

UNESCO’s World Heritage List lists sites considered important to humanity and includes the Great Wall of China, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the Taj Mahal in India and Cambodia’s Angkor archaeological complex.

Notably, Four Cambodian archaeological sites were previously inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites including Angkor, Preah Vihear, Sambo Prei Kuk and Koh Ker.

