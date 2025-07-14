Grand Canyon Lodge destroyed by fast-moving wildfire

A horrific scene unfolded in Arizona, US, as a fast-moving wildfire destroyed a historic lodge and dozens of other structures on the Grand Canyon's North Rim.
On Sunday, July 13, the park officials noted that the destruction has prompted them to close access to the area for the rest of the season.
Superintendent Ed Keable informed the staff and other park residents in a morning meeting that the Grand Canyon Lodge – the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim – was consumed by the flames.
Along with that, the gas station, a wastewater treatment plant, the visitor centre, an administration building, and some employees residential areas were among the 50 to 80 structures that were lost in the wildfire.
Near the North Rim, two wildfires are burning, called the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire, the later of which impacted the lodge and other structures.
The Dragon Bravo Fire, started by lightning on July 4, was initially managed by authorities using a "confine and contain" strategy to clear fuel sources.
A week later, the firefighters changed their strategy to aggressively putting out the fire, as it quickly spread to 7.8 square miles due to strong wind gusts, low humidity, and hot temperatures.
On the other hand, the White Sage Fire doubled in size on Sunday, July 13, from 20,000 acres to 40,000.