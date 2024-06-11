Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT

Apple has exchanged a long-term handshake with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iPhones, Macs, and iPads.
Once leaning on its own bleeding edge of Siri voice assistant since 2011, world’s second-biggest tech giant will now be relying on a leading startup to work on the next generation of AI together.
It was at Apple’s annual WWDC event on Monday, June 11, that an announcement regarding the introduction of ChatGPT to iOS 18 was made.
The company said that they have added this large language model as a part of Siri only, as per Bloomberg.
If someone asks the assistant what meals could be made with a given set of ingredients, a connection with ChatGPT will be immediately established to answer this question.
But a cheeky warning is expected to remain at the bottom, prompting users to “Check important info for mistakes.”
According to Apple, the proposed system will work well with documents, presentations, photos, as well as PDFs. Just that the software will first require a sharing permission.
“Of course, you’re in control over when ChatGPT is used,” senior vice president of Apple’s software engineering section, Craig Federighi, said.
He added, “You’ll be able to access it for free... without creating an account. Requests and information will not be logged.”