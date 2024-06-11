Sci-Tech

Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market

Apple Vision Pro was previously available in the US market only

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Apple Vision Pro was previously available in the US market only

Apple on Monday, June 10, announced that its Vision Pro will be available for purchase in international markets later this month.

As per Gadget360, Apple revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 that it is now bringing the Vision Pro to international markets as of June 28. China, Singapore, and Japan will be among the first nations to have spatial computers in stores.

CEO Apple Tim Cook, while making the announcement, said, “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.”

Apple introduced its first-ever Vision Pro device at WWDC 2023 and made it available for purchase after six months of launch. Initially, it was available on the US market only.

The pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro in China, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong will go live on June 14, and shipping will begin on June 28.

Meanwhile, for users in the UK, Australia, France, Canada, and Germany, pre-orders will begin on June 28 with availability starting on July 12.

Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash

Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash
Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack

Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market

Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie

Sci-Tech News

Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Is life possible on Uranus?
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Elon Musk's Tesla confirms no Model Y ‘refresh’ this year
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Spotify users face playlist disappearance glitch
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Meta introduces new AI feature to help WhatsApp businesses
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Google Maps to enhance privacy policy in new update
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Elon Musk's Starlink approved to provide internet services in Sri Lanka
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Nvidia overtakes Apple, becomes world's second most valuable company
Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet in talks for new Beatles movie
Elon Musk plans to build world's largest supercomputer in Memphis