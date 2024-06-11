Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market

Apple on Monday, June 10, announced that its Vision Pro will be available for purchase in international markets later this month.
As per Gadget360, Apple revealed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 that it is now bringing the Vision Pro to international markets as of June 28. China, Singapore, and Japan will be among the first nations to have spatial computers in stores.
CEO Apple Tim Cook, while making the announcement, said, “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world.”
Apple introduced its first-ever Vision Pro device at WWDC 2023 and made it available for purchase after six months of launch. Initially, it was available on the US market only.
The pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro in China, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong will go live on June 14, and shipping will begin on June 28.
Meanwhile, for users in the UK, Australia, France, Canada, and Germany, pre-orders will begin on June 28 with availability starting on July 12.