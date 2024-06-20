Hollywood

Taylor Swift sings bye-bye song for Cardiff

Taylor Swift ‘absolutely living UK crowds’ during Eras Tour

  by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
Taylor Swift sings bye-bye song for Cardiff
Taylor Swift ‘absolutely living UK crowds’ during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has tipped her farewell hat to Cardiff, Wales after performing in the city on June 18.

Falling back into her time at the Principality Stadium of the capital, she waved a goodbye note to those who came in for witnessing the Eras Tour firsthand.

As usual, the singer’s preferred choice of communication was Instagram.

She wrote, “Cardiff!! My first time playing in Wales and that was truly out of control in the best way – looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people. I’ll never forget.”

Then, Taylor Swift went on to slip in how traveling through United Kingdom for her sell out shows has been so far.

“I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds,” she expressed, adding that her next stop is the giant Wembley Stadium in London.


While floating this post of gratitude for her followers today, on June 20, Taylor Swift attached some photos playing around in Cardiff’s arena.

The most notable one among these was a picture where she was observed holding her head in hands, seemingly out of an overwhelming response from the audience.

