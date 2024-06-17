Sci-Tech

NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation

NASA’s Voyager 1 makes contact from interstellar space

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
NASA’s Voyager 1 makes contact from interstellar space 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Voyager 1 has finally contacted earth from 24 billion kilometres distance, interstellar space.

According to Science Alert, Voyager 1 is the most distant spacecraft from Earth. After half a year of spewing gobbledegook, it is once again back on the deep space radio network.

NASA posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on June 15, “We're back, baby! Our Voyager 1 spacecraft is conducting normal science operations for the first time since November 2023. All four instruments, which study plasma waves, magnetic fields, and particles, are returning usable science data."

The 46-year-old probe, for the first time in months, has shared that it is probing outside the influence of the Sun on the near-freezing borderlands of our Solar System.

Earlier in November 2023, the probe started sending random readouts that scientists could not understand.

Later, it was discovered that the issue was in a small corrupted chip in Voyage 1’s onboard memory chip, likely caused by old age or triggered by energetic particles in interstellar space.

The official account of Voyager 1 explained on X, “Kinda like when your power goes out, and you have to go around your whole house resetting all your electronics… That's basically what my team and I are doing now.”

However, now, after the restoration of contact with Voyager 1, it can once again send usable data to Earth.

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations

Armie Hammer speaks for the first time about ‘bizarre’ cannibalism accusations
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation

NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Kubra Khan's friends host her birthday celebrations in style

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards

Sci-Tech News

Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Chinese company unveils realistic humanoid robots
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Elon Musk's X demands repayment of overpaid severance from ex-employees
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
Jonathan Groff describes 'Merrily' costars as 'soulmates' at Tony Awards
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’