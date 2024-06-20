Hollywood

Kourtney Kardashian talks about son Rocky’s rare lung condition

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Rocky had to undergo fetal surgery

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian talks about son Rocky’s rare lung condition
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Rocky had to undergo fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the uncommon lung issue that her youngest baby, Rocky, had to endure.

On this Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that her son had a certain type of fluid in his lungs, for which he had to undergo a fetal surgery.

“It is super rare — the condition that he had — but it is also super rare and lucky that we caught it,” the model pointed out.

Rocky was born in November 2023, but the pulmonary disease was present in his body before birth, although it had seemingly recovered on its own at some point.

But after a while, this particular liquid attacked him again when Kourtney Kardashian went under the knife in September 2023, complicating things once again.

She informed, “The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking.”

Then, the socialite took little steps toward making it better for her little one. And when Rocky’s fetal treatment turned out to be successful, everything settled down.

“I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem then,” Kourtney Kardashian concluded.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour

Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour
Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update

Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

Hollywood News

Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Travis Scott arrested for ‘trespass, chaotic intoxication’
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Taylor Swift sings bye-bye song for Cardiff
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Matthew McConaughey 'reinvented' career after two-year Hollywood hiatus
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Gigi Hadid cherishes summer moments with daughter Khai and best friend
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Ashanti and Nelly secretly married six months ago, reports
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces for new crime thriller ‘RIP'
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors