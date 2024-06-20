Kourtney Kardashian talks about son Rocky’s rare lung condition

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the uncommon lung issue that her youngest baby, Rocky, had to endure.
On this Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that her son had a certain type of fluid in his lungs, for which he had to undergo a fetal surgery.
“It is super rare — the condition that he had — but it is also super rare and lucky that we caught it,” the model pointed out.
Rocky was born in November 2023, but the pulmonary disease was present in his body before birth, although it had seemingly recovered on its own at some point.
But after a while, this particular liquid attacked him again when Kourtney Kardashian went under the knife in September 2023, complicating things once again.
She informed, “The fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. I watched this documentary called Heal that was all about the power of positive thinking.”
Then, the socialite took little steps toward making it better for her little one. And when Rocky’s fetal treatment turned out to be successful, everything settled down.
“I started talking to the baby every day, saying my prayers. I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem then,” Kourtney Kardashian concluded.