WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp users can expect a host of changes and improvements aimed at enhancing the call experience, whether on desktop or mobile devices.
One notable update is the support for video calls with up to 32 people across all devices, making group video calls more accessible and inclusive.
Additionally, users can now share audio while screen sharing, adding a new dimension to collaborative activities such as watching videos together.
In a blog post, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, highlights the introduction of the MLow codec, which promises improved call reliability and higher call quality even in poor connectivity situations.
This codec also enhances noise and echo cancellation, making calls clearer, particularly in noisy environments.
Another significant feature is the speaker spotlight, which automatically highlights the person speaking during group calls, ensuring smoother communication and interaction.
Moreover, these updates will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks, although specific details about regional availability are yet to be disclosed.