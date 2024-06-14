Sci-Tech

WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience

WhatsApp users can expect a host of changes and improvements aimed at enhancing the call experience

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp users can expect a host of changes and improvements aimed at enhancing the call experience, whether on desktop or mobile devices.

One notable update is the support for video calls with up to 32 people across all devices, making group video calls more accessible and inclusive.

Additionally, users can now share audio while screen sharing, adding a new dimension to collaborative activities such as watching videos together.

In a blog post, Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, highlights the introduction of the MLow codec, which promises improved call reliability and higher call quality even in poor connectivity situations. 

This codec also enhances noise and echo cancellation, making calls clearer, particularly in noisy environments.

Another significant feature is the speaker spotlight, which automatically highlights the person speaking during group calls, ensuring smoother communication and interaction.

Moreover, these updates will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks, although specific details about regional availability are yet to be disclosed.

Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares update on living situation with husband Travis Barker

Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

Tom Hardy to return in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' movie?

Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia

Putin sets conditions for peace talks as Switzerland summit excludes Russia
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded

World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded

Sci-Tech News

World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Elon Musk's X demands repayment of overpaid severance from ex-employees
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Apple to bring Vision Pro to the international market
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Researcher’s major discovery on Mars: ‘60 Olympic-size swimming pools’
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Is life possible on Uranus?
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Microsoft responds to privacy concerns with ‘Recall’ feature
World leaders to attend summit on ending Ukraine conflict, Russia excluded
Elon Musk sets sights on Uranus after ambitious Mars plans