Summer solstice 2024: Everything you need to know

  by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
The summer solstice is a significant event celebrated by cultures around the world. 

It marks the longest day and the shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring between June 20 and June 22.

What is the Summer solstice?

The summer solstice happens when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and the North Pole is tilted closest to the sun.

This marks the beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the start of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Daylight on the summer solstice:

On the summer solstice, places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience the maximum amount of daylight.

For example, in Sacramento, sunrise will be at 5:40 a.m. and sunset at 8:35 p.m.

Do days get shorter after the solstice?

Yes, after the summer solstice, days gradually get shorter. By the fall equinox on September 22, sunrise will be at 6:54 a.m. and sunset at 7:01 p.m., resulting in about 13 hours and 22 minutes of daylight. 

By the winter solstice on December 21, California will see around 9 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The longest day of the year:

On the solstice, the Northern Hemisphere experiences the longest duration of daylight. 

Regions like Norway, often called the "Land of the Midnight Sun," enjoy almost 24 hours of sunlight.

While, Finland, Greenland, Alaska, and other polar areas also experience continuous daylight during this period.

Conversely, it is the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere due to the Earth's tilt.

First day of summer:

The June solstice is notable because it marks the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. 

On this day, the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year, making it the official start of the summer season.

Apple's iOS 18 to bring 'new customization' features soon
Nvidia overtakes Microsoft as world's most valuable company
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope gives scientists big surprise
NASA to launch artificial star into space: Details inside
Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android
Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android
NASA's most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch
Chinese company unveils realistic humanoid robots
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience
Elon Musk's X demands repayment of overpaid severance from ex-employees