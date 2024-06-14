Chinese company unveils realistic humanoid robots

A Chinese company, Ex-Robots, has developed stunningly realistic human-like robots.
According to Sky News, a robot factory in China’s northeastern coastal city of Dalian has made humanoid robots with a special focus on expressions and emotions.
Humanoid robots are the most complex type of robot. In the process of making these robots, engineers use artificial intelligence to learn about how to mimic and recognize human behavior. The silicone heads of these robots are shockingly realistic.
Ex-Robot chief executive Li Boyang said, “There are many basic models and algorithms that are commonly open source, which everyone uses. However, we concentrate more on how to enable the AI to recognise and express expressions and emotions.”
He further added, “The model we're making is multi-modal and capable of emotional expression. It can perceive the surrounding environment and produce appropriate facial feedback.”
To note, the procedure for making humanoid robots took a time period of two weeks to a month, with prices ranging from 1.5 million yuan (£162,000) to 2 million yuan.
The robot-making company believes that these robots can be used in healthcare and education.
The CEO of the company suggested, “Psychological counseling and health are certainly future application scenarios. We are currently conducting research such as auxiliary treatment and preliminary screening for emotional and psychological disorders.”
Li concluded, “Moreover, I believe that emotional interaction has broader applications in service fields, such as those aimed at children."