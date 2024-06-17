Sci-Tech

Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android

This feature is currently available in the Beta Channel with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android
Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android

Microsoft is streamlining the process of sharing files from a Windows PC to an Android phone. 

The new feature, part of the Windows Insider Preview, allows users to quickly share content directly from the share window on their PC.

How it works?

Users need to have their Android phone paired with their Windows PC using the Link to Windows app on Android and the Phone Link app on their PC. 

Once paired, selecting "Share" on a file will display the Android phone in the share window, enabling easy file transfer.

Availability:

This feature is currently available in the Beta Channel with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.3785. 

It may take some time before it is widely available to all Windows 11 users. There is no indication yet if this feature will be extended to iPhone users.

Additional updates:

Other updates in the Preview Build include improvements to the Windows Spotlight feature and fixes for known issues.

Microsoft also supports file sharing between Android devices and PCs using the cross-device copy and paste feature in the Phone Link app, which is available on select devices like Surface Duo, Samsung, Honor, Oppo, and Asus.

Last month, a report from Windows Central mentioned that the Phone Link app would soon include an optical character recognition (OCR) feature, allowing users to copy text from images.

These enhancements aim to provide a more seamless integration between Windows PCs and smartphones, making it easier for users to manage their devices.

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine

Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations

Scooter Braun officially leaves managing post after accusations
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team

Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch

Sci-Tech News

Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Chinese company unveils realistic humanoid robots
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Elon Musk's X demands repayment of overpaid severance from ex-employees
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration