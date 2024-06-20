Travis Scott arrested for ‘trespass, chaotic intoxication’

Travis Scott was handcuffed for “trespassing and disorderly intoxication” during early morning hours on Thursday, June 20.
It was in Miami that the incident rolled out, after which he was escorted to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:35 am, according to Rolling Stone.
As per a statement from Miami-Dade County’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Center, the rapper’s arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication was confirmed.
Additionally, it has been mentioned that he trespassed into an area even after having received a couple of warnings beforehand.
But Travis Scott’s bail was seemingly a piece of cake as he was released within a few hours following his detainment by police officers.
The artist has reportedly paid a penalty of $650 for temporary release.
And immediately after walking out of custody, he simply tweeted “Lol” at 8:45 a.m., either winking toward affording bail money or laughing at his own foul up.
No other details about Travis Scott’s unlucky encounter has come out so far, although Fox 7 News informed that he was “on a chartered boat in the Miami Harbor at time of arrest.”
Miami Beach Police said, “Travis Scott was drunk, causing a disturbance and asked to leave multiple times, but refused.”