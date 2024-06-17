Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android

Google Chrome for Android is rolling out a new feature called "Listen to This Page," allowing users to have text-heavy webpages read aloud.
This text-to-speech (TTS) feature can be accessed from the three-dotted menu icon in the browser.
The feature includes a miniplayer with options for play/pause, a progress bar, playback speed, and more.
Users can listen to webpages in multiple voices and different languages.
While, the audio will continue to play even if the user switches tabs or locks their screen.
"Listen to This Page" is available in several languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Various voice types are also offered, such as Ruby (mid-pitch, warm) and River (mid-pitch, calm) for English (US).
To use the feature:
1. Open Google Chrome on your Android device.
2. Load a text-heavy webpage.
3. Tap the three vertical dots icon on the top right.
4. Select "Listen to this page."
5. Adjust playback speed or change the voice from the miniplayer options.
The feature has started rolling out with Google Chrome version 125 and will be available to all users over the coming weeks.