Google Chrome will soon let you listen to webpages aloud on Android

Sci-Tech

The new feature will be available to all users over the coming weeks

  • by Web Desk
  • June 17, 2024
Google Chrome for Android is rolling out a new feature called "Listen to This Page," allowing users to have text-heavy webpages read aloud. 

This text-to-speech (TTS) feature can be accessed from the three-dotted menu icon in the browser.

The feature includes a miniplayer with options for play/pause, a progress bar, playback speed, and more.

Users can listen to webpages in multiple voices and different languages. 

While, the audio will continue to play even if the user switches tabs or locks their screen.

"Listen to This Page" is available in several languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Various voice types are also offered, such as Ruby (mid-pitch, warm) and River (mid-pitch, calm) for English (US).

To use the feature:

1. Open Google Chrome on your Android device.

2. Load a text-heavy webpage.

3. Tap the three vertical dots icon on the top right.

4. Select "Listen to this page."

5. Adjust playback speed or change the voice from the miniplayer options.

The feature has started rolling out with Google Chrome version 125 and will be available to all users over the coming weeks.

Sci-Tech News

Microsoft enhances 'file sharing' between Windows PC and Android
NASA’s most distant supercraft, Voyager 1 is back to normal operation
Get ready for the full 'Strawberry Moon' this June
NASA captures breathtaking 'purple rain' on Mars: Watch
Chinese company unveils realistic humanoid robots
WhatsApp introduces enhanced call features for better user experience
Elon Musk's X demands repayment of overpaid severance from ex-employees
Google to enhance ChromeOS with android features and AI tools
Here's what happens after Elon Musk makes likes private on X
NASA airs simulated astronaut emergency on ISS feed mistakenly
Apple becomes first brand to reach $1 trillion market value
Elon Musk uses Indian meme to poke fun at Apple amid OpenAI integration