Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima dies in plane crash

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has announced on Tuesday, June 11, that the wreckage of a plane carrying Malawi's Vice-President Saulos Chilima and nine others has been found with no survivors.
As per Reuters, the military aircraft disappeared from radar on the morning of Monday, June 10, during adverse weather conditions.
Meanwhile, soldiers were searching Chikangawa Forest for the missing plane.
President Chakwera, in a news briefing confirmed that the search and rescue operation had been completed and the plane was found completely destroyed.
"I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform Malawians of this terrible tragedy," he said.
Vice-President Chilima, 51, was en route to the burial of former government minister Ralph Kasambara.
Former First Lady Shanil Dzimbiri was also on board. The flight took off from Lilongwe and was headed to Mzuzu but was turned back due to poor visibility.
Dr. Chilima had been Malawi's vice-president since 2014 and was particularly popular among the youth.
Although he was arrested in 2022 over corruption allegations, the charges were dropped last month.
Moreover, he is survived by his wife and two children.