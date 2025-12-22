Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress

Here are some of the most common signs and symptoms of stress

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress
Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress

Stress is your body’s response to a challenging situation that occurs naturally when the body releases hormones such as cortisol, resulting in a form of behavioural, physical,mental and emotional change.

Everyone undergoes stress while experiencing a critical situation in their lives that can have a significant impact on your health.

These hormones are chemical signals your body uses to tell your body systems what to do.

During the stress response, your body activates the sympathetic nervous system, increasing your heart rate, breathing rate, and blood pressure.

Here are some of the most common signs and symptoms of stress:

Feeling emotional

You start feeling more emotional than normal days and want to cry desperately.

Being depressed

Your body suddenly feels depressed and sad.

Anxious

You start feeling anxious about certain things

Lonely

You started feeling so lonely and feel like you have a shoulder to relax on.

Severe headache

The person undergoing stress experiences a severe headache.

Experiencing body pain

The body suddenly starts feeling heavy and painful.

Change in blood pressure

Stress may significantly affect your blood pressure. If left untreated, it may lead to severe complications, including atherosclerosis, and more.

Improper sleep schedule

You struggle with maintaining a regular sleep schedule and often experience difficulties falling or staying asleep.

Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?

Is Vaping really a safer alternative to smoking for your heart?
Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu

Health officials in Canada warns regarding rapidly spreading flu
What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?

What is importance of Calcium and Vitamin D for people above 50?
Depression and anxiety linked to higher risk of cardiac diseases, study

Depression and anxiety linked to higher risk of cardiac diseases, study

Reducing saturated fat linked to fewer heart attacks, study finds

Reducing saturated fat linked to fewer heart attacks, study finds

Wesfarmers places 54 Priceline pharmacies into receivership

Wesfarmers places 54 Priceline pharmacies into receivership
Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?

Are Nicotine pouches a safer alternative to smoking?
Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season

Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season
Air pollution associated with autoimmune disorders, study

Air pollution associated with autoimmune disorders, study

New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says

New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says
Experts warn of widespread flu surge linked to new H3N2 variant

Experts warn of widespread flu surge linked to new H3N2 variant
Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

Alcohol increases cancer risk, especially with heavy drinking, study

Popular News

Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress

Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress
an hour ago
Anthony Albanese booed at Bondi Beach memorial amid anger over antisemitism

Anthony Albanese booed at Bondi Beach memorial amid anger over antisemitism
an hour ago
Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory

Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory
2 hours ago