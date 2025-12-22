Early physical and emotional warning signs of stress

Stress is your body’s response to a challenging situation that occurs naturally when the body releases hormones such as cortisol, resulting in a form of behavioural, physical,mental and emotional change.
Everyone undergoes stress while experiencing a critical situation in their lives that can have a significant impact on your health.
These hormones are chemical signals your body uses to tell your body systems what to do.
During the stress response, your body activates the sympathetic nervous system, increasing your heart rate, breathing rate, and blood pressure.
Here are some of the most common signs and symptoms of stress:
Feeling emotional
You start feeling more emotional than normal days and want to cry desperately.
Being depressed
Your body suddenly feels depressed and sad.
Anxious
You start feeling anxious about certain things
Lonely
You started feeling so lonely and feel like you have a shoulder to relax on.
Severe headache
The person undergoing stress experiences a severe headache.
Experiencing body pain
The body suddenly starts feeling heavy and painful.
Change in blood pressure
Stress may significantly affect your blood pressure. If left untreated, it may lead to severe complications, including atherosclerosis, and more.
Improper sleep schedule
You struggle with maintaining a regular sleep schedule and often experience difficulties falling or staying asleep.