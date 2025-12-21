Alexandar Isak faces 'serious' injury concern after scoring in Liverpool victory

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Liverpool star Alexandar Isak is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Liverpool are waiting clarity on Alexandar Isak's condition after the striker underwent scans amid fears of a serious injury.

The Liverpool star has sustained lower leg injury during their 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Isak scored the opening goal just after halftime, but was injured when Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven slid into him at full speed, trapping his leg in an awkward position.

Because of the impact, Isak had to be substituted and the club is now concerned that the injury could be significant.

Asked about the injury on Saturday, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said, "We'll have to wait and see. But if a player scores and then gets injured and doesn't try to come back on the pitch, that's usually not a good thing," as per BBC Sports.

Earlier in the summer, Isak was not part of Newcastle’s pre-season tour due to a minor thigh injury, and he was also reportedly considering leaving the club.

Now, scans will reveal the severity of Alexandar's injury and provide an exact estimate of how long he will be out of action.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is scheduled to give an update at a news conference on Tuesday.

